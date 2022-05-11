15 North Carolina students sent to hospital after school bus collides head-on with dump truck
Image: WJZY/News Nation
A head-on collision between a school bus and a dump truck Wednesday in North Carolina has left 15 students hospitalized, officials say.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg School District, in a statement, said 40 students were traveling on the bus at the time of the crash this morning.
"Bus 222 is a school bus that serves South Mecklenburg high school," the district said. "The school bus driver is also injured."
Local medical officials told Queen City News that one person has life-threatening injuries and another has serious injuries following the crash. The 15 students are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the crash happened at Sharon Brook Drive and Sharon Road West, which is less than 2 miles from the school.
A Charlotte Fire official told WCNC that it took 30 minutes to free the bus driver from the wreckage and an hour for the truck driver.
Police are on-scene and investigating.
FOX News' Kim Wagner contributed to this report.
Advertisement