14-year-old Florida girl missing since October found dead; teen's death ruled a homicide

A 14-year-old Florida girl who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert and had not been seen since mid-October has been found dead, authorities said.

Human remains were found Dec. 5 in Gilchrist County, in north Florida. In a press release on Friday, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office identified the body as missing teenager Demiah Appling.

"Investigators determined that Demiah was the victim of a homicide," Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler said, though the manner of death was not given.

The teen had last been seen on Oct. 16 in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, located in Florida's Big Bend area.

"Demiah's disappearance is suspicious, and we believe she could be in danger," the Dixie County Sheriff's Office wrote at the time.

While local authorities initially handled the search for the teen, FDLE said later upgraded the case to a statewide Missing Child Alert on Nov. 3.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Dixie County Sheriff's Office tipline at 352-498-1245.



