14-year-old boy reported missing out of Lake County

Lake County deputies are asking for help regarding a missing teenager.

Killian Hanley, 14, of Altoona, left his home on Georgia Road around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since, officials said.

He may be wearing neon yellow shorts, a ‘Galaga’ T-Shirt, and black combat boots.

Hanley is 6-foot-3 and weighs roughly 250 pounds and has brown hair (buzz cut) and blue eyes.

Deputies believe he may be in the Altoona, Paisley, or Umatilla area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.