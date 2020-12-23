11,384 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Wednesday; 120 new deaths

article

State healthcare agencies have released Wednesday's coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 11,384 new cases from Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 120 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,234,399, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 20,874. Of the 1,234,399 total cases, 1,213,760 are Florida residents while 20,639 are non-Florida residents currently in the state. The state also reports 299 non-resident deaths .

The statewide positivity rate stood at just under 9%.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, 5,590 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is around 23%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 70,103 and 717 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 23,417 and 272 deaths.

