The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was shot early Wednesday morning at a house in Deltona.

It happened on Partridge St. just off Howland Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Deputies say the man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

FOX 35 is working to find out any suspect information.

