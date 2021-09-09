Expand / Collapse search

1 person hospitalized after being shot in Apopka, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot in Apopka. 

Investigators responded to the 1100 Block South Central Ave. around 12:40 a.m. Thursday after getting a call about a shooting. 

"Upon arrival, deputies located a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital in stable condition."

No other information has been released. 

Check back for details. 