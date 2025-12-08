1 man, 2 dogs die in Volusia County structure fire, officials say

The Brief A man was found dead after a large structure fire in Pierson on Sunday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two dogs were found dead as well. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.



A man and two dogs died in a large structure fire in Pierson over the weekend.

What we know:

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported that a 69-year-old man who lived at a Pierson property died after a large fire took place there around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the man was found dead inside the structure, the sheriff's office said. His name has not been publicly released at this time.

Two dogs were also found dead on the property.

Officials said the fire completely destroyed the property. There's no immediate indication of suspicious circumstances, the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.