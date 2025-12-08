1 man, 2 dogs die in Volusia County structure fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man and two dogs died in a large structure fire in Pierson over the weekend.
What we know:
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported that a 69-year-old man who lived at a Pierson property died after a large fire took place there around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.
After firefighters extinguished the blaze, the man was found dead inside the structure, the sheriff's office said. His name has not been publicly released at this time.
Two dogs were also found dead on the property.
Officials said the fire completely destroyed the property. There's no immediate indication of suspicious circumstances, the sheriff's office said.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.