1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, FHP says

A man was killed and a woman was injured Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Palmetto Avenue.

A 25-year-old man in a Honda CRV was driving east on Aloma Avenue when he failed to stop at the red light, according to an FHP report. The Honda CRV hit the front of a Toyota RAV-4 that was turning left onto Palmetto Avenue, FHP said.

The collision caused the Toyota RAV-4 to hit the front of a Toyota Corolla that was attempting to make a left turn behind it, according to the FHP report.

The driver of the Honda CRV was taken to Winter Park Advent Health, where he was pronounced dead, FHP said. The driver of the Toyota RAV-4, a 24-year-old Orlando woman, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, a 21-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.