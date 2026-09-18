NHC: Invest 99L in Atlantic quickly developing, could be depression tonight

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The Brief A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has quickly become better organized and could become a tropical depression on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. At 2 p.m. the odds of development jumped from 30% to 60%. Invest 99L is located hundreds of miles south-east of the Azores. An earlier disturbance, 98L, dissipated on Friday morning.



A tropical disturbance in the far east Atlantic has quickly become better organized and could become a tropical depression on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The NHC has designated the disturbance as Invest 99L, allowing more computer models to track the potential path and development of the tropical system.

Tracking Invest 99L in the Atlantic

What we know:

Invest 99L is several hundred miles south-east of the Azores islands in the far east subtropical Atlantic.

The NHC said showers and thunderstorms within the tropical disturbance have become better organized and that "it appears a well-defined center is developing."

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Timeline:

If those trends continue, Invest 99L could become a tropical depression as soon as Friday afternoon or evening, the NHC said.

Development odds sit at 60%.

No threat to U.S. or Florida

Local perspective:

Invest 99L is expected to continue moving south-east of the Azores, far away from the U.S. and Florida.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season

By the numbers:

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has already set a record because there has been no hurricane so far this year. Until recently, the latest into the season without a hurricane in the Atlantic had been Sept. 11.

0: Number of hurricanes so far during 2026 Atlantic hurricane season

5: Number of tropical storms so far during 2026 Atlantic hurricane season (Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard).

16: Number of names remaining on this season's list (21 names are issued each season, which rotate every 6 years)

73: Number of days left in the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 - November 30 each year.

Why has the tropics been so quiet?

It's due to a robust and strong El Nino weather pattern, which typically causes an increase in activity in the Pacific and limits tropical activity in the Atlantic.