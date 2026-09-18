Murder-for-hire: Lake County inmate accused of plot targeting witness

The Brief Lake County deputies say an inmate tried to hire another inmate to kill a witness in his criminal case. Investigators say David Butka offered $5,000 and deposited $300 into the inmate's commissary account. The alleged plot follows months of arrests tied to disputes with neighbors over speeding.



A Lake County inmate who was scheduled to be released from jail is instead facing new charges after investigators say he tried to hire another inmate to kill a key witness in one of his pending criminal cases.

Alleged plot uncovered inside jail

The backstory:

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, David Butka is accused of offering a fellow inmate $5,000 up front to kill a neighbor who had cooperated with investigators in an earlier case. Detectives say Butka also deposited $300 into the inmate's commissary account Wednesday as part of the alleged arrangement.

"The odd thing was the inmate that Mr. Butka had approached to do this, he's not in jail for a homicide or anything. It was just unusual that he went to him to do this," sheriff's office spokesperson Jim Vachon said.

Neighborhood disputes led to multiple arrests

Investigators say the alleged murder-for-hire plot began while Butka was being held in the Lake County Jail after violating the conditions of his bond. Authorities say he attempted to leave the country, prompting his return to jail earlier this month.

The allegations follow a series of arrests over the past six months that began with disputes involving neighbors.

In March, deputies arrested Butka after accusing him of shoving, kicking and threatening to kill a 15-year-old riding a dirt bike to a friend's home. Investigators said Butka accused the teenager of speeding and damaging neighborhood safety before destroying the dirt bike. The witness authorities say Butka later targeted had cooperated with investigators in that case.

David Butka, 69, is accused of offering a fellow inmate $5,000 up front to kill a neighbor who had cooperated with investigators in an earlier case. brought against him. [Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office]

In July, Butka was arrested again after deputies said he threw a rock at a neighbor's truck because he believed the driver was speeding through the neighborhood.

Victims express safety concerns

Neighbors told FOX 35 that Butka frequently confronted residents over speeding complaints, prompting repeated calls to law enforcement. Sheriff's office records show dozens of calls involving Butka over the past several months.

"It's definitely an unusual case," Vachon said.

According to investigators, the intended victim told deputies Butka had stalked and harassed her in the past, causing significant emotional distress.

A victim from one of Butka's previous cases, who declined to appear on camera because of safety concerns, said they fear Butka could retaliate against neighbors if released and worry someone could be seriously hurt before stronger action is taken.

Sheriff's officials said they have notified the intended victim and are closely monitoring Butka.

"Of course, we'll be keeping an extra eye on him now, and we've let the victim know that this had happened," Vachon said.