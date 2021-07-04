1 injured in shooting at Lake Mary hotel; suspect not in custody

article

A shooting at an Extended Stay America in Seminole County left a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said it happened on Sunday at around 10:30 a.m.

Lake Mary Fire Rescue responded to the Extended Stay America on Greenwood Boulevard and found a 25-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

Officials said the victim is in stable condition with wounds to his hand, calf and elbow.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene.

Officials say the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

