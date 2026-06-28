1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into home in Ocoee, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an Ocoee home late Saturday evening, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Adair Street and 5th Avenue when a Toyota Camry veered off the roadway and collided with a home.
One person was later taken to an area hospital after the crash.
It is not yet clear what factors led to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.