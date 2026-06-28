1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into home in Ocoee, troopers say

The Brief The crash happened in the area of Adiar Street and 5th Avenue. The factors in what led to the crash are not yet known.



One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an Ocoee home late Saturday evening, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Adair Street and 5th Avenue when a Toyota Camry veered off the roadway and collided with a home.

One person was later taken to an area hospital after the crash.

It is not yet clear what factors led to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.