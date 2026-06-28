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1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into home in Ocoee, troopers say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published June 28, 2026 8:08 PM EDT
Published June 28, 2026 8:08 PM EDT

The Brief

    • The crash happened in the area of Adiar Street and 5th Avenue.
    • The factors in what led to the crash are not yet known.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an Ocoee home late Saturday evening, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Adair Street and 5th Avenue when a Toyota Camry veered off the roadway and collided with a home.

One person was later taken to an area hospital after the crash.

It is not yet clear what factors led to the crash. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Orange County News