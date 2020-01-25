1 dead after plane crashes into backyard of Florida home, deputies say

article

One person is dead after a plane crashed into the backyard of a Florida home Saturday.

Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the plane crashed into the yard of a home off Sisters Welcome Road in Lake City around 10:00 a.m.

A large number of police, paramedics and fire officials swarmed the Lake City neighborhood.

Amy Creamer Brown tells FOX 35 News she and her husband were driving by when she saw the wreckage.

"My husband tried to help. He was hosing the home trying to keep it from catching fire."

The Florida Times-Union says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.