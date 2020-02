article

One woman is dead after a fatal crash in Orlando on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a fatal crash occurred on S.R. 417 at the entrance ramp to I-4 at 9 a.m.

They said that two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles overturned and the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

