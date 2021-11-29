1 dead after altercation between relatives, Florida deputies say

article

An altercation between two men who are related resulted in one death this weekend, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to Urbana Dr. on Sunday afternoon in reference to an altercation between two men who are related.

They said that when deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive man in his 50s. He was pronounced dead by fire officials.

The other man was reportedly detained at the scene.

This story is developing, check back for updates.