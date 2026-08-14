1 dead, 2 injured after firefighters respond to early morning Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person has died, and two others are recovering after firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Volusia County on Friday.
What we know:
Fire crews with Volusia and DeLand fire departments responded to a house fire around 3:15 a.m., Aug. 14 in an unincorporated area near DeLand. Officials reported that firefighters pulled two people from the home, while a third person got out on their own.
While officials reported that one person was airlifted for medical care and two others were transported for treatment, officials said one person died.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Authorities have not publicly identified the deceased at this time.
This story is ongoing and will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a Volusia County spokesperson.