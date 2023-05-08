1 dead, 1 injured in Orange County shooting along S. OBT

article

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting on Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies responded to the 4200 block of North Orange Blossom Trail, between Holden Ave. and Interstate 4, in reference to a shooting that occurred around 5:50 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found two men who had been shot, one of whom was pronounced dead on scene.

The other man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No additional details were immediately released.