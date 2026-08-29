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1 in custody after carjacking, chase in Flagler County: Deputies

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Flagler County
Published August 29, 2026 2:56 PM EDT
Published August 29, 2026 2:56 PM EDT
article

(FCSO photo)

The Brief

    • Officials said the incident started in Volusia County before the suspect fled into Flagler County.
    • Lee Miller, 31, faces multiple charges following the incident.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One man is now facing multiple charges in connection to a carjacking that spanned multiple counties, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with FCSO were contacted to assist with a fleeing carjacking suspect out of Volusia County who was armed with a knife with a woman and children in the vehicle, according to officials.

Officials were able to locate the vehicle and deployed stop sticks, leading to the suspect abandoning the vehicle near a Wendy's on Old Kings Road, according to deputies.

Utilizing drones, a K9 unit and a helicopter, deputies were later able to apprehend 31-year-old Lee Miller in connection to the incident.

(FCSO photo)

Deputies later said upon further investigation, the woman may be involved with the carjacking and not a victim.

Miller faces charges of fleeing and eluding and child neglect. He is also facing charges out of Volusia County, according to officials. 

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. 

Flagler County