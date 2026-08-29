1 in custody after carjacking, chase in Flagler County: Deputies

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The Brief Officials said the incident started in Volusia County before the suspect fled into Flagler County. Lee Miller, 31, faces multiple charges following the incident.



One man is now facing multiple charges in connection to a carjacking that spanned multiple counties, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with FCSO were contacted to assist with a fleeing carjacking suspect out of Volusia County who was armed with a knife with a woman and children in the vehicle, according to officials.

Officials were able to locate the vehicle and deployed stop sticks, leading to the suspect abandoning the vehicle near a Wendy's on Old Kings Road, according to deputies.

Utilizing drones, a K9 unit and a helicopter, deputies were later able to apprehend 31-year-old Lee Miller in connection to the incident.

(FCSO photo)

Deputies later said upon further investigation, the woman may be involved with the carjacking and not a victim.

Miller faces charges of fleeing and eluding and child neglect. He is also facing charges out of Volusia County, according to officials.