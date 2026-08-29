1 in custody after carjacking, chase in Flagler County: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One man is now facing multiple charges in connection to a carjacking that spanned multiple counties, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with FCSO were contacted to assist with a fleeing carjacking suspect out of Volusia County who was armed with a knife with a woman and children in the vehicle, according to officials.
Officials were able to locate the vehicle and deployed stop sticks, leading to the suspect abandoning the vehicle near a Wendy's on Old Kings Road, according to deputies.
Utilizing drones, a K9 unit and a helicopter, deputies were later able to apprehend 31-year-old Lee Miller in connection to the incident.
(FCSO photo)
Deputies later said upon further investigation, the woman may be involved with the carjacking and not a victim.
Miller faces charges of fleeing and eluding and child neglect. He is also facing charges out of Volusia County, according to officials.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.