1 critically injured in e-bike crash in Altamonte Springs, police say

Published  February 5, 2026 10:41am EST
Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was critically injured Thursday in a crash between an e-bike and a vehicle on State Road 434, according to Altamonte Springs police. 

The person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. 

SR-434 between Hillview Drive and Gateway Drive was shut down for a couple of hours as crews worked to clear the crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area. 

Police have not released any additional information about the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Altamonte Police Department. 

