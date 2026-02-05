1 critically injured in e-bike crash in Altamonte Springs, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - One person was critically injured Thursday in a crash between an e-bike and a vehicle on State Road 434, according to Altamonte Springs police.
The person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.
SR-434 between Hillview Drive and Gateway Drive was shut down for a couple of hours as crews worked to clear the crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area.
Police have not released any additional information about the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Altamonte Police Department.