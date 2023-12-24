Powerball numbers for Dec. 23; Christmas jackpot soars to $638M

The Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday evening ended without anyone winning its $620 million grand prize.

Saturday night’s winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, and 53 with a red Powerball number of 6. The Power Play option was 3x.

Lottery ticket holders get their next chance to win on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for an estimated jackpot of $638 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $321.1 million.

There were three winners of smaller cash prizes, including a ticket holder in Nebraska, who won $2 million after matching five numbers and the power play. Two additional winners in Arizona and Missouri matched the five winning numbers, netting them $1 million each.

There is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the grand prize, according to Powerball.

The last Powerball jackpot winning ticket was drawn in California on Oct. 11 when a lucky participant snagged the $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Another Californian won the second billion-dollar prize of 2023 on July 19, the lottery said. The then-$1.08 billion jackpot remains the fourth-largest prize ever.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person.

All winning tickets must be redeemed in the jurisdiction where they were sold.

