Amazon's most-loved holiday gift ideas for 2021 revealed

Finding a thoughtful gift for all the loved ones in your life can seem like an impossible feat, especially when you're trying to stick to a gift-giving budget. Thankfully, many major retailers publish gift guides to serve as inspiration during the holiday season.

One such source is Amazon's annual list of its customers' most-loved gifts . Keep reading to see some of the most popular gifts of 2021, from big-ticket tech gadgets to affordable stocking stuffers. Plus, consider tips to consolidate credit card debt when the festive season is over.

Holiday gift guide: Unique gifts for the whole family

You don't have to look far to find a great gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Here are some of the most-loved gifts of 2021, according to Amazon:

Work-from-home tech. With a rise in noise-canceling headphones, Bluetooth speakers, fuzzy slippers and houseplants. With a rise in remote work , Amazon shoppers are flocking to best-selling items that can make working from home more enjoyable likenoise-canceling headphones, Bluetooth speakers, fuzzy slippers and houseplants.

New kitchen gadgets. If you're searching for the perfect gift for the foodie in your family, you could consider kitchen tech like pressure cookers, air fryers and pour-over coffee makers. Classic cookware staples like stand mixers and cast-iron pans are also popular among cooking enthusiasts.

Back-to-school essentials. Colder weather means it's time to invest in new winter coats, scarves and gloves for students who have returned to Colder weather means it's time to invest in new winter coats, scarves and gloves for students who have returned to in-person learning . Other popular holiday gifts include backpacks, bikes and reusable water bottles.

Self-care goodies. Candles are always a safe bet if you need a last-minute gift idea. Shoppers are also shelling out on trendy self-care gifts like bath bombs, beard care kits, bathrobes and even mini fridges for luxe skin care products.

Gifts the whole family can enjoy. Quality time is even more enjoyable with shared gifts like classic board games, jigsaw puzzles and s'mores making kits.

And for the person who already has everything, gift cards are a reliable option. You may even be able to redeem credit card rewards in the form of gift cards, which can help you save money on holiday shopping. You can compare rewards credit cards on Credible for free without impacting your credit score.

How to consolidate holiday debt in the New Year

Gift shopping can leave consumers with an expensive spending hangover when the holidays are over. Americans plan on spending nearly $1,000 on holiday-related expenses this year, and 70% of shoppers go over budget during the holidays, according to recent survey findings.

If you've racked up more credit card debt than you can repay, consider utilizing a debt consolidation loan. This is a type of personal loan that you repay in fixed monthly payments over a set period of time, which can help you save money on interest in the long run.

A recent analysis by Credible estimates that borrowers can save nearly $2,400 by consolidating credit card debt into a personal loan. That's because personal loans tend to offer lower rates than credit cards — the average rate on a two-year personal loan is 9.39%, compared to 17.13% for credit cards, according to the Federal Reserve .

You can compare debt consolidation loans for free on Credible, and use a personal loan calculator to estimate your potential savings.

