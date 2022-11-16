How to submit a news tip or story idea to FOX 35 Orlando
Do you have a story idea or news tip you'd like to share with FOX 35 News? Here is how to contact us.
There are two ways to submit a news tip or story idea:
- Email the FOX 35 newsroom: FOX35Tips@FOX.com. Please include your name, contact information, and a brief summary of the situation. Also, please let us know if you're willing to do an on-camera interview with us.
- Send us a Facebook message: Follow our FOX35Orlando Facebook page, and send us a message.
Have a comment about a story or article? Send us an email.
For latest news and weather updates, download FOX 35 News app and FOX 35 Storm Team app, or visit FOX35Orlando.com.