Tropical Depression Six forms in the Atlantic Ocean, NHC says

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Tropical Depression Six has officially formed in the central Atlantic basin. The system currently has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph and is expected to remain relatively weak before encountering unfavorable conditions.

What we know:

Located in the subtropical Central Atlantic, well southwest of the Azores. It is currently moving north at a slow pace over open water.



FURTHER DEVELOPMENT

While it could briefly reach tropical storm strength over open water, environmental conditions will become increasingly hostile over the coming days.

Impacts:

None to land. This system is situated far out in the open ocean and will remain a concern only for marine traffic.

ANY IMPACT TO FLORIDA

No impact on Florida or the U.S. mainland. It is thousands of miles away and will stay far to our east out over the open Atlantic.