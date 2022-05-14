Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s on Sunday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Tonight’s forecast low: 70 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 91 degrees



Main weather concerns: High temperatures crank into the low 90s this afternoon. The increased moisture and the afternoon sea breeze will lead to a chance of showers/thunderstorms developing over the eastern interior portions of central Florida. Storm coverage will ease by mid-late evening. Partly cloudy skies to round out Saturday night.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Sunday, temperatures will climb back into the low 90s. By the afternoon there is a possibility of a stray show/ thunderstorm. Make sure to stay hydrated in the parks and apply plenty of sunscreen.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Sunday will be a nice day at the beach in terms of the weather. Partly skies with high temperatures in the low 80s. There will be a slight chance for showers and Thunderstorms. Surf will be 2-3 ft with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Heading into next week it will feel like the dead heat of summer. Low rain chances and high heat will dominate the forecast. Central Florida will start the week in the mid 90s, and by Wednesday, record breaking temperatures are expected. On Wednesday, we have the potential to break a record set back in 1930 of 97 degrees. The forecast calls for a high of 97 degrees on Wednesday, but it could get even hotter. Rain chances stay 20% or below throughout the extended forecast. For the latest, make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App.