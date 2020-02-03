As advertised for a few days now, the threat for severe storms late Thursday and into Friday is holding up. A new storm is developing right now across the rockies and into the central plains. This storm system will tap very warm, moist air from the gulf, and nasty line of storms will take shape by mid-week.

By Thusday afternon the storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts over 50mph and tornadoes. The highest threat level for Central Florida will be from Metro Orlando to the north. The threat of damaging winds will begin near 8pm Thursday and continue into the pre-dawn hours on Friday.

FOX35 issues a Severe Weather Alert Day when conditions are favorable for severe weather. This will give you time to plan ahead, and make sure you have a plan in place in the event severe winds and/or tornado strikes your home. Be sure to have a safe place for you and your family that keeps you away from windows and surrounded by sturdy building materials.

Be sure to leave your phone "on" during the evening and overnight so your FOX35 Weather App can alert you of approaching severe weather.