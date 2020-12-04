Series of fronts looks to bring yet another chill to Florida

Expect a much warmer day on this Friday across Central Florida. Winds will veer to the South today pumping up temps into the mid-upper 70s.

You'll definitely notice as today peaks with the warmest air all week. Clouds will also be on the increase today as weak cold front draws closer to Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.

A few sprinkles will be possible for some of us by late afternoon with higher rain chances in the 30-40% range late tonight.

The front will knock highs back on Saturday to the upper 60s to right at 70 Saturday afternoon. Chilly lows in the 50s will greet everyone by Sunday morning.

A secondary stronger front and associated low pressure is currently brewing over the Southwest U.S. and will move quickly Eastbound towards Florida by late in the weekend. Expect this system to send some clouds our way during the day on Sunday and some higher rain chances Sunday night into very early Monday morning.

Current forecast modeling shows quite a bit of heavy rain moving into Florida during this time. Looks like we'll have to monitor this trend as any adjustment North would certainly influence the rain chances and forecast details as this system draws closer.

Some of the modeling depicts a swath of 1-3" rains for the Florida Peninsula, exactly where is the question!

As the mentioned systems work through Florida, much colder air will follow right behind. This will take our highs back down to chilly levels in the lower 60s, breezy winds will be likely as well. Lows tumble back into the 30s and 40s for wake up temps next week.

Stay tuned for details!

