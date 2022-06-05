Rain chances remain higher for Monday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast low: 73 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 91 degrees



Main weather concerns: The east coast sea breeze will activate showers and storm starting in the early afternoon. It is possible to see stronger storms with lightning associated in the late afternoon. Stronger storms will remain in the interior portions of Central Florida.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Monday will be an ok day for the parks. Rain is possible throughout the afternoon, really amping up around 5 pm. There is a 40% chance of rain, and temperatures will be in the low 90s. Make sure to pack a poncho!



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Monday is a decent beach day. Showers and thunderstorms kick off in the early afternoon with an uptick in rain around late afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be in the forecast all day long. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the mid 80s. Surf will be around 2-3 ft with a moderate rip current risk. Get to the beach early to really soak up the sun!

LOOKING AHEAD: Finally, we have a named storm. Tropical Storm Alex is still going in the Atlantic as it continues to track northeastward. The effects of TS Alex are long gone. An unsettled weather pattern will start as we enter a new work week. All this means the rain chances remain higher in the afternoon due to increased moisture and sea breeze collisions. The highest chance of rain on Monday will be in the afternoon across Orange and Osceola. Temperatures will be near normal in the mid 80s and low 90s. Make sure to download the FOX 35 Storm Team App to take the radar on the go!