Orlando weather: Warm and quiet weekend is on tap for Central Florida

TODAY'S HIGH: 78°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 61°



THIS WEEKEND:

A warm and quiet weekend is on tap for Central Florida. Highs will warm well into the 70s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and a light south wind. Even warmer weather is expected Sunday with highs warming into the low 80s. Expect it to also feel more humid tomorrow. No rain is expected this weekend.



BEACH FORECAST:

Rough coastal conditions continue this weekend with a high rip current risk and surf up to 3-4 feet Saturday. Highs will warm into the mid top upper 70s along the coast.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

A nice weekend to get to the parks with highs near 80 Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Keep hydrated with the warmer weather!



LONG RANGE:

Attention turns to our next system that will move across the Southeast to begin the week. During the daytime Monday, it will be dry in Central Florida. It’ll be warm and breezy with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. The cold front will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few isolated storms will be possible to the north of Ocala Monday evening with showers late Monday into Tuesday farther south. We can not rule out isolated severe weather late Monday for our northern communities with wind the main risk for now. Tuesday features clearing with gusty winds. Looking ahead to next weekend, which is the Daytona 500 -- odds favor there being at least some rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds at some point that weekend. European model has Sunday, February 18 as a washout, the GFS model has things a little bit drier and more of the rain toward north. It’s early, and things will change, but at this point, it appears as if at least some weather will be an impact to the Daytona 500 this year next weekend.