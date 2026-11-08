Orlando weather: Sunshine returns, river flood warnings continue

It is a picture-perfect Sunday across Central Florida this taste of Fall settles in. The weekend cold front has pushed completely south of the peninsula, pulling in a crisp, dry northerly breeze that has wiped away the mugginess we dealt with all last week.

Grab the sunglasses and enjoy the comfortable outdoor weather today and Monday, but keep the umbrellas handy because another unsettled pattern is taking shape for mid-to-late week.



LOTS OF SUN AND COMFORTABLE TODAY, WATCHING CRESTING RIVERS

Rain chances are near essentially zero today under plenty of sunshine as drier air has taken over. The wind is switching around from the northeast though, and that will start to introduce a bit more moisture into the air.

That'll lead to passing clouds from time to time. While the dry stretch is fantastic news for our neighborhoods, we continue to closely track our local waterways.

River Flood Warnings remain in effect along the St. Johns River (including gauges at Cocoa, Geneva, Sanford, DeLand, and Astor). Even with no rain falling, runoff from last week's historic soaking continues to drain slowly through the basin. This means water levels will remain in minor to moderate and locally major flood stage through the start of the workweek before slowly receding.



SEASONABLE & BEAUTIFUL : NEAR 80 TODAY, CRISP 50s TONIGHT

Afternoon highs today top out around 80° which is seasonable for this time of year. Our coastal locales look to be just a touch cooler with the NE breeze. The drop in dew points makes it feel fantastic though, with the chill really only after sunset.

Overnight lows will tumble into the mid-to-upper 50s across northwest neighborhoods like Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties. The metro will wake up to low 60s early Monday, with coastal spots hovering in the mid-60s.

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We’ll rebound into the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon as the wind comes in off the Atlantic. Temperatures look to stay near average as we approach midweek but we'll feel the humidity sneaking back up some.



RAIN CHANCES CLIMB MIDWEEK AHEAD OF A REINFORCING COLD SNAP

Enjoy the dry stretch while it lasts, because changes arrive by Wednesday. The wind shifts out of the east and southeast, dragging low-level tropical moisture right back into the state. At the same time, an upper-level trough and an approaching cold front will sweep across the Gulf.

Rain chances spike back up to 30–40% Wednesday into Thursday as scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms track across Central Florida. Behind that front, data continues to lock onto a reinforcing push of Canadian air that filters south into Friday.

This sets us up for an even cooler weekend with highs struggling to escape the 70s and overnight lows diving back into the 40s and 50s.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin remains very quiet as hostile late-season wind shear dominates the region. The disturbance we were watching northeast of the Bahamas has fizzled out against strong upper-level wind, and the National Hurricane Center expects zero tropical development across the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next 7 days.

We have zero tropical threats to Florida or the U.S. mainland. The Storm Team will continue to monitor the basin through the official end of hurricane season on November 30.