St. Johns River flooding expected to worsen in parts of Central Florida, forecasters say

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The Brief The St. Johns River has reached flood stage near DeLand, with levels expected to rise to 4.6 feet early next week, potentially approaching moderate flooding. Flood concerns also extend to Astor, Lake Harney, Sanford and Cocoa, where some areas face moderate to major flooding. The National Weather Service urges residents to avoid flooded roads, heed barricades and use caution near riverbanks.



The extended stretch of mostly dry weather is welcome news for southern Brevard County and the Treasure Coast following Monday's catastrophic flooding. However, runoff from that rainfall continues moving north through the St. Johns River basin, producing a prolonged river flood event.

Flood warnings remain in effect for Cocoa, Geneva, Sanford, DeLand and Astor. River levels will continue rising over the next several days, with "major" flooding forecast at Cocoa later this week and Geneva potentially approaching major flood stage early next week. Other locations may experience minor to moderate flooding. Conditions along the river could worsen even as local weather remains dry.

Flooding concerns along the river

Big picture view:

The St. Johns River has risen into flood stage near DeLand, with additional increases expected through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood warning remained in effect Thursday, Nov. 5, for the St. Johns River near DeLand, affecting Volusia and Lake counties. The river was measured at 4 feet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, reaching the established flood stage.

Forecasters expect the river to continue rising over the next several days, reaching approximately 4.6 feet early next week. Additional increases are possible, potentially bringing the river close to moderate flood stage.

The warning remains in effect until further notice. The National Weather Service said the next update was scheduled for midnight Thursday.

At 4.5 feet, water moves into yards and approaches buildings around Hontoon Island, according to the weather service. Bankfull stage is 3.5 feet, meaning the river has already risen above its banks.

The DeLand warning is part of broader flooding concerns along the St. Johns River basin, where elevated water levels and upstream rainfall are contributing to rising river stages.

Near Astor, the river was reported at approximately 3.2 feet Thursday, above its 2.3-foot flood stage. Moderate flooding was occurring, with levels forecast to remain elevated and potentially rise to approximately 3.4 feet early next week.

Above Lake Harney, the river was measured at approximately 8.8 feet, with moderate flooding reported and levels forecast to approach major flood stage early next week.

Near Sanford, the river stood at approximately 5.1 feet, with minor flooding forecast. Forecasters expected levels to reach about 6.4 feet Monday evening, approaching the threshold at which some low-lying homes in Stone Island and Stillbrook could experience water intrusion.

Flooding concerns extend into Brevard County

The St. Johns River near Cocoa, approximately nine miles west of the city, also was experiencing significant flooding.

The river was measured at 16.9 feet Thursday morning, with moderate flooding occurring and major flooding forecast later in the week.

At 17.2 feet, homes in the Lake Poinsett area west of Cocoa, portions of Rockledge and the Shakespeare Park area of Cocoa could experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The broader flooding situation reflects the movement of water north through the St. Johns River basin, with upstream rainfall contributing to elevated levels across multiple communities.

Officials urge caution

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service is advising motorists not to drive around barricades or attempt to cross flooded roads.

Residents are also urged to use caution when walking near riverbanks, where rising water and unstable ground can create dangerous conditions.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has also reported boating restrictions in portions of the St. Johns River, including areas near Astor, Lake Monroe and Mullet Lake, because of elevated water levels.

Officials recommend monitoring National Weather Service river forecasts and local emergency management announcements as conditions develop.

The National Weather Service said additional statements and updated forecasts will be issued as river levels change.

The Source: This story was written based on National Weather Service gauge readings and forecasts on Nov. 5, 2026.



