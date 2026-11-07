Orlando weather: Cold front brings drier air, sunny skies and cooler nights

The wait for fall weather is finally over as a cold front swings through Central Florida today. While the boundary is bringing a few quick-moving sprinkles, the main story is what's filtering in behind it. A push of drier, less humid air is settling across the peninsula, setting us up for a fantastic second half of the weekend.



MORNING CLOUDS GIVE WAY TO SUN, LOW RAIN ODDS THIS WEEKEND

Any stray shower activity from this morning will quickly sweep south and east as the front pushes through. Rain chances drop to near zero by this afternoon and hold at 10% or less straight through Sunday, leaving us with clearing skies and plenty of sunshine.

While this stretch of dry weather will be great for outdoor plans, it’s also welcome news for flood recovery efforts. Keep in mind that River Flood Warnings remain in effect along the St. Johns River (including points at Cocoa, Geneva, Sanford, DeLand, and Astor), where water levels will remain high and crest over the next several days from the flooding rain we received.



REFRESHING FALL FEEL: HIGHS IN THE 70s, CHILLY 50s OVERNIGHT

Temperatures will peak in the low 80s today ahead of the cooler push, but you will definitely feel the drop in humidity by this afternoon. By Sunday, afternoon highs won't make it out of the upper 70s to around 80° under plenty of sun.

The real treat comes at night as crisp air settles in. Overnight lows will tumble into the mid-to-upper 50s across our northwest zones (Marion, Lake, and Sumter counties) and the lower 60s for the Orlando metro, with immediate coastal communities dipping into the mid-60s. That refreshing, comfortable stretch sticks around to start the upcoming workweek.



EYES ON MID-TO-LATE NEXT WEEK: RAIN RETURNS AHEAD OF A REINFORCING COLD SNAP



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Enjoy this comfortable, drier stretch over the next few days because our weather pattern turns more active again by the middle of next week. The wind will turn back out of the east and southeast by Tuesday and Wednesday, gradually pulling moisture back in.

Rain chances ramp up to 30–40% Wednesday into Thursday as an upper-level disturbance and a stronger cold front push in from the Gulf.

This setup looks to bring scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms across the area. The front swings through Thursday into Friday, packing a much stronger punch of Canadian air behind it. This is setting the stage for what could be the coldest air of the season so far just in time for next weekend.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Atlantic basin is quieting down as hostile late-season conditions take over. The disturbance we’ve been monitoring northeast of the Bahamas has encountered unfavorable upper-level winds, with development chances down to 10% over the next 7 days as it drifts further away into the open Atlantic.

It poses zero threat to Florida or the U.S. coastline. Elsewhere across the Gulf and Caribbean, all remains tranquil with no tropical development expected over the next week. The Storm Team will continue to keep a watchful eye until the season wraps up.