Orlando weather: Highs in the mid-upper 70s and lighter breezes



Today's high: 79 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees



TODAY:

Happy Sunday! Looks like a great day ahead for Central Florida. The weather looks great for any outdoor activities as the skies remain dry and temperatures are quite pleasant. Expect highs in the mid-upper 70s and lighter breezes compared to what we've seen lately. Skies will trend mostly sunny all day long! Tonight, lows fall into the 60s. Be on the lookout for patchy dense fog on Monday morning. Damp soils from recent rains and atmospheric conditions will be the culprit in any fog development. Something to consider when heading into the office on Monday morning or maybe getting a jump on some travel plans.



BEACHES:

The beaches look much better today with maximum sunshine from start to finish. Peak temperatures seaside this afternoon will hit in the mid-70s, perhaps a touch warmer down in Southern Brevard County. Surf is in the 3-4' range as a mix of swell rolls onto the local beaches. Winds trend NW early, becoming more NNE as the afternoon commences.



THEME PARKS:

Nice day at the attractions! Plenty of sunshine and pleasant warmth for the PM are both expected. Peak temperatures parkside hit near 79 or so for the afternoon.



OUTLOOK:

Thanksgiving week will feature mixed conditions. We start the week off on a warmer note with the low 80s a common theme. Skies during this time will remain dry. Rain chances come up a bit on Wednesday as a weak front moves through the area. As of right now, rain chances look low-20%. That front blows through and helps to bring temps down a bit by Thanksgiving day. Highs are expected in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies on Thanksgiving Day, dry for now. Rain chances come back on Friday as more energy courses through the area. Rain chances with this system come up a bit higher and near 30% as of right now. Next weekend brings drier weather and cooler temps.



TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring the tropics as we close in on the final weeks of Hurricane Season 2023. Right now, things are quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected over the next 7 days.