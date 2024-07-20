Orlando Weather: High humidity levels with showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon

TODAY

Hot, humid and stormy weather is on the way for this weekend across Central Florida. Afternoon highs today will be hot, once again. Plan for temperatures to peak in the mid-90s for inland areas and closer to the low 90s near the coast. With the high humidity levels on the way, heat indices will be back in the 103°-108° range. This afternoon will also bring increasing chances of showers and storms. Best chances of storms today will take shape along the I-4 corridor and points south and east. These will be slow moving storms, which will provide heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Storm chances slowly wind down near the 10-11pm hours.

SUNDAY

We'll see the arrival of a thick dust plume from the Sahara Desert by tomorrow after its 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic riding the trade winds. This is a benefit as far as tamping down hurricane activity, but it'll make our blue skies a milky white coloration, as if there's a very thin veil of overcast and it'll reduce our air quality with a high particulate count.

It may also make you sneeze. Some allergy sufferers report more severe symptoms. This dust will help bring in some slightly drier air, reducing rain chances to around a 40% tomorrow and into early this week. Temperatures will still be hot overall, with highs near the mid 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rich, tropical moisture returns by middle parts of this week and the Saharan dust gradually departs. This will help increase rain chances and humidity levels. Temperatures will be a a degree or two above normal, with highs staying just shy of the mid 90s.