Orlando weather: Extreme heat, storm chances increase to conclude weekend

This dominant ridge of high pressure holds through the rest of the weekend, which keeps conditions an oppressive feeling. A major to extreme heat risk is expected across Central Florida on Sunday with heat indices in the upper 100s and low 110s.

Some isolated spots may be able to sneak up even hotter than that. Heat Advisories are in effect through 8 PM Sunday evening, and we'll likely see more get issued on Monday.

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Even more of the region is under an Extreme Heat Risk for Monday, as highs stay parked in the upper 90s. Be sure to drink plenty of water and not overdo it outside.



ISOLATED STORM OR TWO SUNDAY

With this area of high pressure in control, drier air will try and stifle our storm chances. We'll have to depend on the sea breezes to try to get things going, which still could fire up a few showers and storms.

Rain chances look to hold around 20% Sunday with this trend holding into next week.



HIGHER RAIN CHANCES EARLY THIS WEEK

The chance for showers and storms starts to come back up little by little over the next few days. Chances rise to 30% on Monday as a weak disturbance rounds the ridge to our NW.

A couple could be on the stronger side, with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. Even higher chances are on the table Tuesday into Wednesday as a front looks to stall across the area.

This will make for numerous more showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast midweek onward as we start to get back into our classic "rainy season."



TRACKING THE TROPICS

The 2 waves that we were watching had fizzled out thanks to all the wind shear as well as dry, dusty air in the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic is now quiet and nothing is out looked for the next 7 days.

There are waves that will be working off the coast of Africa and that is what we will be watching through early next week.