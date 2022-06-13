Monday weather: Hot day ahead with rain, storms likely in north Central Florida, metro Orlando

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns: Showers and storms will gradually develop through the morning in North Central Florida and push across the Orlando metro into the afternoon/evening hours. Storms will move generally from West to East at 15-20mph, due to a dominant west coast sea breeze. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning remain the primary hazards.

The heat is ON this week. Afternoon highs will range from the low to mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?



Park visitors can expect an uptick in storms heading into the early afternoon/evening. Storms will have the capability of producing heavy rain and lots of lightning. Should storms approach, seek shelter immediately. High temps at the parks will hit near 93+ so make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the a/c.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?



If you are heading out to the beach today, you can expect mostly sunny skies through the morning hours. After 2 p.m., there is a rise in shower and thunderstorm activity. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Feels-like temperatures will be in the triple digits, so pack plenty of water and don't forget to reapply sunscreen. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot and steamy conditions will remain in place this week across the Florida peninsula. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper-90s in Orlando by the end of the work week and start of the weekend. As temperatures are on the rise, rain chances decrease. There is a 40% chance for storms this evening, with coverage decreasing to 30%, or less, by Wednesday and Thursday.

As for the tropics, there is an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea with a 20% chance for development within the next 5 days. Other than this area, things remain quiet in the tropics all thanks to Saharan dust that continues to move across the Atlantic this week.