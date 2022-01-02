Monday afternoon highs in the 60s as cold front sweeps in overnight

We started the first weekend of the new year on a warm note, and that trend continues this afternoon.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s across the Florida peninsula with mostly sunny skies.

Big weather changes are on the way while you sleep tonight.

A strong cold front will sweep across the southeast during the day today and then move over the Florida peninsula overnight tonight.

This line of showers and storms could bring brief heavy rain, lightning, as well as gusty winds.

The line of storms will arrive in North Central Florida around midnight and move into the Orlando metro area around 3 a.m.

There is a "marginal" risk for strong to severe storms in Alachua County and counties to the north.

Once the front clears the region, much cooler air arrives on Monday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s, making it finally feel a little like winter.

Dig out your jackets because you will need them as you head into the first work week of the new year.

