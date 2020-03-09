Central Florida experiences high fire threat amid very dry conditions

Since the start of the new year, most of Central Florida has received only 50 percent of its normal rainfall, according to FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards.

Bone dry conditions are quickly developing as Central Florida runs well below normal in rainfall, while temperatures are running well above normal, Richards said.

The fire threat is now greatest along the west coast of Florida extending into inland Central Florida.

There are currently five active fires across Central Florida with many more possible in the coming weeks, Richards said.

The latest outlook indicates zero inches of rainfall during the next 7-10 days.

As the sun angle continues to increase, Richards says we will experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall short term.

The driest counties right now include Brevard and Seminole, with a "very high" threat for new fires in those counties.

Richards says to be safe with any open burning fires and with the disposal of cigarette butts.