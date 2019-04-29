Guardian Accusations
Vaping Epidemic Turning Deadly
School resource officer suspended after arrest of elementary school students
The Orlando Police Department confirmed on Sunday that a school resource officer was suspended after arresting a 6-year-old and 8-year-old in two separate incidents at the same school.
Hurricane Dorian washes out more than 8,000 sea turtle nests
A survey completed by the University of Central Florida says at least 8,000 sea turtle nests washed away from Brevard County due to Hurricane Dorian.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's re-election campaign qualifies for November ballot
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has officially qualified to be on the November 5th ballot.
Orlando police searching for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's
The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman.
Major sporting events coming to Orlando
One on one with Congressman Michael Waltz
The future of driverless cars
Chris Anderson talks election security
Chris Anderson, Seminole County Supervisor of Elections, talks election security.
Election Security
Voting Rights Controversy
Rick Singh, Orange County Property Appraiser talks home values.
Push for national Pulse memorial
Ryan Elijah sits down with Rep. Stephanie Murphy
Ryan Elijah sits down with Rep. Stephanie Murphy to discuss the I-4 construction project and protecting voter information.
Hagrid's New Adventure
State of the County
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on the State of the County
NCAA tennis tourney coming to Orlando
Orlando sets another tourism record
Monster Jam World Finals come to Orlando
