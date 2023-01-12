Storm School: How to request a FOX 35 Meteorologist to visit your school

What tools do you use to forecast the weather? What are clouds made of? How do tornadoes form? How do you track hurricanes?

The FOX 35 Storm Team loves science – and weather! And luckily in Florida, we have a lot of weather throughout the year.

We also love visiting schools and talking to students about weather forecasting, meteorology, and broadcasting and TV news, especially during science class.

Principals and teachers: we'd love to visit your school for one of our "Storm School" segments – and we may even bring the FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck with us! We typically will do live weather hits on Good Day Orlando and, sometimes, a lucky student will be able to help give the weather report live on TV!

How to request a visit from FOX 35's Storm Team

Please email FOX35StormSchool@FOX.com and let us know the following information:

Full name of the school and school district

Best contact for person coordinating the visit (teacher, principal, etc.)

Students' grade level

What science/weather lessons your students are currently learning about

Once submitted, a meteorologist should be in touch to discuss further and hopefully schedule a date to visit soon!