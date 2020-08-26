Report: Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds decide not to play Wednesday

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have reportedly agreed not to play Wednesday night's game at Miller Park.

In a statement, Brewers and Reds players said: "The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight’s baseball game. With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression."

Statement from the Milwaukee Brewers

"The Milwaukee Brewers organization joins the players in their decision to not play tonight’s game. We need to pause and reflect on the events that are causing such pain and hardship to our local community and country. The entire organization is committed to putting the spotlight on racial injustice, inequality, and the necessity for change."

The move comes after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The NBA, as a result, also decided to postpone all of Wednesday's playoff games.

