PREVIEW: Orlando City Travel to Face New York Red Bulls on Saturday

Orlando City SC (3-0-3, 12 points) heads back out on the road to face the New York Red Bulls (2-4-0, 6 points) on Saturday, May 29 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.



The match, presented by OUC, in addition to being locally broadcast on FOX35 PLUS will be available to stream on LionNation TV, while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.



"Red Bulls have a particular way to play that has been very constant for the years and Gerhard [Struber] have continued with the same structure," said Orlando City Head Coach Oscar Pareja. "We know that, but at the same time it’s a team that has intensity and they have this initiative to play forward consistently, where they want to go and when they want to go. Sometimes they may be fragile from that intention to play forward, but they do a good job, they have a good team, we always respect the coach’s different initiatives and we try to neutralize it."



The Lions will look to extend their unbeaten run to seven consecutive results to start the campaign after defeating Toronto FC by a score of 1-0 at Exploria Stadium this past Saturday. Tesho Akindele scored the eventual game-winner for City in the 12th minute of play, heading in a ball from newcomer Silvester van der Water for the finish. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese tallied a season-high five saves in the match to keep the clean sheet.



Gallese sits tied for the league-lead in clean sheets with Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis, each with four shutouts to start the year. Nani leads the Lions with three goals this season but will miss Saturday’s match, set to serve the second of a two-game suspension this weekend.



The Red Bulls come into the weekend looking to bounce back from a 3-1 loss at New England Revolution last Saturday. Andrés Reyes scored the opening goal for the visitors in the seventh minute of play, only to be answered by Gustavo Bou in the 36th. Reyes was then sent off two minutes later, forcing the Red Bulls to play down a man for the remainder of the match. Taj Buchanan and Adam Buksa would net the remaining two finishes for the Revs, scoring in first-half stoppage time and the 82nd minute, respectively.



Caden Clark leads New York with three finishes this season, followed by Cristian Cásseres Jr. with two. Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto sits atop the side in assists, with a total of four in 2021.



Following Saturday’s match in New Jersey, the Lions will have a three-week break from match play, set to return to the pitch on Saturday, June 19 against Toronto FC before hosting its first full-capacity crowd against the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday, June 22 at Exploria Stadium.