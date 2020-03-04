DeSantis makes 'Arnold Palmer' the official drink of the Governor's mansion to honor the golf legend

article

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Orange County on Wednesday to attend the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He announced that he did an executive order to make the Arnold Palmer drink, an iced-tea and lemonade combination, the official drink of the Florida Governor's mansion. It will be served at all state functions from now on.

"I think that it's a fitting tribute to a guy who made a great impact not only on Central Florida but our country," Governor DeSantis said.

Arnold Palmer is said to be a golf legend, known for several major championships and phenomenal professional playing. He created the Arnold Palmer drink in the 1960s after ordering a "mixture of lemonade and iced tea" at lunch, his website says. A woman overheard and asked the waitress for "that Arnold Palmer drink." It went on to become bottled and sold worldwide through the AriZona Beverage Company.

