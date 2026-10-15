Photos: Lithium-ion battery catches fire, burns chair in Florida condo, officials say

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The Brief A lithium-ion battery that overheated is being blamed for sparking a small fire inside a condo unit in New Smyrna Beach, the fire department said. The homeowner said the lithium-ion battery was placed on a chair, overheated, and caught fire, which spread to the chair. Heavy smoke filled the condo unit and the hallway, which caused the building's sprinkler system to activate, officials said.



A lithium-ion battery overheated and caught fire inside a condo in New Smyrna Beach, burned a chair, and forced some residents to be evacuated, according to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

Photos: Lithium-ion battery catches fire, burns chair

What we know:

At 8:45 p.m. on October 14th, crews responded to a structure fire that started from a charging lithium battery igniting on a chair at Diamond Head Condos, according to a news release from the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

Crews from New Smyrna Beach Fire Department, Volusia County Fire Rescue, Edgewater Fire Rescue, and Port Orange Fire Rescue responded to the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: New Smyrna Beach Fire Department

New Smyrna Beach Fire Department said that when crews arrived, the building's fire sprinkler system had already been activated. Once crews got to the unit, they found heavy smoke. A second alarm was called shortly after, and they found the chair where the fire started and put it out. The fire stayed in the unit.

The smoke and heavy water from the sprinkler system caused most of the residents to evacuate the building. Crews assisted residents with gathering their belongings and provided ventilation for the building, according to the release.

What we don't know:

Details of when the fire started are unclear, as well as how long the battery was charged. We also don't know if there was anyone else in the home when the fire started or if any injuries were sustained.