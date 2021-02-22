SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH: Colorectal Cancer Screening
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.
Sponsored by AdventHealth
article
SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY ADVENTHEALTH:
Dr. Mihir K. Patel, a Gastroenterologist with AdventHealth, will visit Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to discuss colorectal cancer screenings.
For more information about AdventHealth or video visits, click here.
SPONSORED CONTENT
This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.