The Brief Back-to-back floods damaged a Malabar family's home and destroyed supplies at Painted Horse Rescue. Kamron and Jill are caring for their rescue animals while living in an RV and planning flood-prevention improvements. The rescue is seeking volunteers, hay, feed and donations to help recover.



A Malabar family managed to save its Halloween decorations during back-to-back flooding, but little else escaped damage.

Water reached ankle-deep levels inside the family's home, forcing Kamron and Jill Helsel to relocate to a recreational vehicle while continuing to care for dozens of rescue animals.

Two rounds of flood damage

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The couple also operates Painted Horse Rescue, which has been dealing with flooded pastures, damaged shelters and lost supplies.

Kamron said the first round of flooding left about 3 feet of standing water across the property. The water arrived Monday and did not recede until Friday.

A second round brought about 2 feet of additional water to the property after the family had just begun recovering from the initial flooding.

Although the second round did not enter the home, much of the animal feed and hay had already been destroyed during the first storm.

The ground remains saturated with water and mud, making it difficult to move around the property.

Family works to protect rescue animals

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The flooding has created additional challenges for the rescue animals, particularly the horses, which have spent extended periods in wet conditions.

Jill said prolonged exposure to moisture can cause hoof abscesses and sores on horses' legs, which can lead to further complications.

The couple said all the animals at the rescue have been saved from difficult circumstances, including owner surrenders and situations in which outside agencies requested their help.

Despite the flooding, they chose to keep the animals at the property, where they were most comfortable.

One animal, a goat named Henry, narrowly survived the first flood. Kamron said he initially thought the goat had died after finding him in the water. After rescuing the other goats, he returned and found Henry still moving.

Henry spent several days recovering in the shower and has since become especially attached to the couple.

The family reported no animal fatalities or major medical complications.

Plans to prepare for future flooding

What's next:

With more rain possible during the coming months, Kamron said he is exploring ways to make the rescue more resilient to future flooding.

One proposal involves building a structure about 14 feet tall with an elevated platform, giving the goats a higher place to shelter during storms.

The couple said they are also working to recover from the damage to their home while keeping the rescue operating.

How the community can help

What you can do:

Jill said volunteers are welcome to help at Painted Horse Rescue.

Community members can also support the organization by purchasing hay or animal feed through its feed-store account or donating through the rescue's Zelle and Zeffy accounts.

As the family faces another difficult holiday season, its focus remains on rebuilding and caring for the animals that depend on them.

After two rounds of flooding, the couple is working to recover while preparing for whatever the next storm may bring.