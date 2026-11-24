Man, 84, dies after golf cart crashes into water at Lake County marina
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly man from The Villages died Monday after the golf cart he was driving crashed into the water at a Lake County marina, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
84-year-old man dies after golf cart goes into water at boat ramp
What we know:
The 84-year-old man was traveling west on the Hawthorne Marina Boat Ramp when the golf cart continued into the water, an FHP report said.
Troopers said the man possibly had a medical episode at the time of the crash.
The golf cart went into about 15 feet of water before it turned on its left side, according to an FHP report.
The man was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
FHP investigating crash
What we don't know:
FHP said the crash remains under investigation.
No other details about the case have been released.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.