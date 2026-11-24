article

The Brief An 84-year-old man from The Villages died Monday after his golf cart crashed into the water at a boat ramp. The crash happened at the Hawthorne Marina Boat Ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man possibly had a medical episode while driving the golf cart.



An elderly man from The Villages died Monday after the golf cart he was driving crashed into the water at a Lake County marina, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

84-year-old man dies after golf cart goes into water at boat ramp

What we know:

The 84-year-old man was traveling west on the Hawthorne Marina Boat Ramp when the golf cart continued into the water, an FHP report said.

Troopers said the man possibly had a medical episode at the time of the crash.

The golf cart went into about 15 feet of water before it turned on its left side, according to an FHP report.

The man was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

FHP investigating crash

What we don't know:

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

No other details about the case have been released.