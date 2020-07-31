Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
6
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Eastern Alachua County, Western Alachua County, Western Marion County, Central Marion County, Eastern Marion County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Women take over Monday nights on FOX with fall shows ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest’

By Austin Williams
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
article

Don’t miss the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” Starring Kim Cattrall on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT following the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT. (FOX )

LOS ANGELES - Iconic female characters are taking over FOX Monday nights this fall with the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest” and the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” which are both coming to screens on Sept. 21. 

Fans of the iconic “Bad Boys” franchise are sure to be blown away by a series set in the same universe, where Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union take on a powerful drug cartel out for revenge.

L.A.‘s Finest stars Alba and Union as two LAPD detectives taking on Los Angeles’ most dangerous criminals, and they’re not playing any more games. 

For those more intrigued by wealth and power with outrageously soapy results, Kim Cattrall (Sex in the City) is making her long-awaited return to television with a Gothic family soap called “Filthy Rich.”

The show centers around the aftermath of the death of Cattrall’s character’s husband, a wealthy Christian television network pioneer, who is later revealed to have three illegitimate children, all of whom are written in his will. 

Monumental twists and turns follow in a dramatic world where everyone has an ulterior motive. 

Don’t miss the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” Starring Kim Cattrall on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT following the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT.


 