Woman taken into custody after barricade situation in Port Orange

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The Brief A woman was taken into custody Thursday after a barricade situation following a domestic disturbance on Tall Pine Drive in Port Orange. Police evacuated nearby homes and deployed SWAT and crisis negotiators before the woman exited the residence unarmed after about two hours. The woman, believed to be in her 40s, has not been identified. Potential charges remain unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.



A woman was taken into custody after a barricade situation involving an armed person on Thursday in the Deep Forest neighborhood of Port Orange, police said.

What we know:

The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. in the Tall Pine Drive area, according to Port Orange police.

"We received a call about a domestic disturbance, officers responded to the scene. At one point, they interacted with one of the parties involved in the domestic disturbance, where there was potentially a threat against one of the responding officers," said Chief of Police Manuel Marino.

Port Orange Chief of Police Manuel Marino

That individual, a woman, then retreated into the residence, prompting a barricade situation, Chief Marino explained.

Port Orange police called in the Southeast Volusia Regional SWAT team and the Coastal Crisis Negotiations Team to assist. Authorities evacuated nearby homes and closed surrounding streets as negotiations continued. Residents in the area were advised to remain indoors.

A woman was taken into custody Thursday after a barricade situation following a domestic disturbance on Tall Pine Drive in Port Orange.

A woman was taken into custody Thursday after a barricade situation following a domestic disturbance on Tall Pine Drive in Port Orange.

After about two hours of negotiations, the woman exited the residence unarmed and was safely taken into custody, police said.

What we don't know:

The woman is believed to be in her 40s. Police did not immediately release her name or exact age.

What's next:

Authorities said the area was safe after the incident was resolved. The investigation is ongoing, and it was not immediately clear what charges the woman may face.