Woman posing as FBI courier scams elderly Windermere resident out of $18K, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Windermere police are looking for a woman they say scammed an elderly person out of thousands of dollars by posing as an FBI courier.
Fake FBI phone scheme
What we know:
According to investigators, individuals posing as FBI agents contacted the 82-year-old victim and convinced the person they were investigating fraud.
They then arranged for a woman who was posing as a courier for the FBI to collect a shoebox with $18,400 from the victim's Windermere home.
Investigators said the woman left the resident's home in a silver Toyota car.
Windermere police said they are looking for a woman posed as an FBI courier and took money from an elderly resident. (Credit: Windermere Police Department)
Scammers using fear, appearance of authority to "take advantage of people"
What they're saying:
"These criminals use fear and the appearance of authority to take advantage of people," Chief David Ogden said in a news release. "If someone claiming to represent law enforcement asks you to withdraw money and hand it over to a courier, stop and contact your local police department."
What we don't know:
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the vehicle to contact Sergeant John Allen by calling 407-909-5306 or emailing him at jallen@windermere.gov.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Windermere Police Department.