Woman posing as FBI courier scams elderly Windermere resident out of $18K, police say

The Brief Windermere police are looking for a woman they say was involved in a fake FBI courier scam. Investigators say the woman posed as an FBI courier and took $18,400 from an 82-year-old Windermere resident. Police are asking anyone with information that could help them with the case to contact the police department.



Windermere police are looking for a woman they say scammed an elderly person out of thousands of dollars by posing as an FBI courier.

Fake FBI phone scheme

What we know:

According to investigators, individuals posing as FBI agents contacted the 82-year-old victim and convinced the person they were investigating fraud.

They then arranged for a woman who was posing as a courier for the FBI to collect a shoebox with $18,400 from the victim's Windermere home.

Investigators said the woman left the resident's home in a silver Toyota car.

Windermere police said they are looking for a woman posed as an FBI courier and took money from an elderly resident. (Credit: Windermere Police Department)

Scammers using fear, appearance of authority to "take advantage of people"

What they're saying:

"These criminals use fear and the appearance of authority to take advantage of people," Chief David Ogden said in a news release. "If someone claiming to represent law enforcement asks you to withdraw money and hand it over to a courier, stop and contact your local police department."

What we don't know:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the vehicle to contact Sergeant John Allen by calling 407-909-5306 or emailing him at jallen@windermere.gov.