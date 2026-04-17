Woman arrested months after deadly hit-and-run crash on I-4 that killed 3

The Brief Lindsey Brooke Isaacs was arrested months after a crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County that killed three people. Troopers say she caused the chain-reaction crash and fled the scene. The victims included Jorge Salinas, his wife Nancy Salinas, and motorcyclist Joaquin Deno.



A woman has been arrested months after a hit-and-run crash that killed three people, including a Flagler County official and his wife, authorities said.

Lindsey Brooke Isaacs, 23, of Ocala, was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail on multiple charges. They include three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, three counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an Oct. 4, 2025, crash on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said Isaacs was driving a Dodge Durango that triggered a chain-reaction collision involving four vehicles, including a motorcycle.

Lindsey Brooke Isaacs, 23, of Ocala, was taken into custody and booked into the Volusia County Jail on multiple charges.

Troopers said the SUV attempted to merge lanes and struck another vehicle, setting off a crash that also involved a Honda Pilot and a Suzuki motorcycle. Authorities said Isaacs fled the scene.

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Killed in the crash were Jorge Salinas, 59, a deputy county administrator in Flagler County and his wife, Nancy Salinas, 60.

Jorge and Nancy Salinas

Joaquin Deno, 54, of Deltona, also died. He was memorialized by fellow bikers in a tribute ride on Oct. 12, 2025, which FOX 35's Matt Trezza attended and posted on Facebook below:

Authorities said Isaacs’ vehicle was found hours after the crash, but she was not located at the time. Following an extended investigation, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

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Officials have not released additional details about what led to her arrest.